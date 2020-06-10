$9.99
$5.97
VinylSKU: 200610-80893-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Next Plateau Records
Details
I’ll Take Your Man by Salt ‘n Pepa Vinyl Edition Single (1986) from the album Hot, Cool and Vicious. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Salt N Pepa
