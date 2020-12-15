Share Page Support Us
Santana Moonflower Original Vinyl Edition (1977) [E88]

View larger

$12.99

$8.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201215-83902-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Columbia Records
Details

Santana Moonflower Original Vinyl Edition (1977).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Santana

