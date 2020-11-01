Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Prince Controversy Original Vinyl Edition (1981)

Prince Controversy Original Vinyl Edition (1981)
View larger
Prince Controversy Original Vinyl Edition (1981)
Prince Controversy Original Vinyl Edition (1981)

$29.99

$24.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201101-82841-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Prince  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Warner/Watertower Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Prince Controversy Original Vinyl Edition (1981). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Prince

Related Items

Rolling Stone 2009 Special Commemorative Issue Michael Jackson [190137]
Playbill Magazine Mamma Mia at Cadillac Winter Garden Theatre (February 2004)
The Best of Abba: The Millennium Collection – 20th Century Masters CD
FM Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
The Legend of Johnny Cash Album CD
The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story DVD Edition with Collectible Song Sheet
Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Black Sabbath: The Ozzy Osbourne Years (2000)
75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Warner/Watertower Records