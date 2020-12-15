Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sha Na Na From the Streets of New York Original Vinyl Edition (1973) [E55]

Sha Na Na From the Streets of New York Original Vinyl Edition (1973) [E55]
View larger

$8.99

$4.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201215-83904-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Buddah Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sha Na Na From the Streets of New York Original Vinyl Edition (1973).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Sha Na Na

Related Items

Miles Davis: The Man in the Green Shirt Hardcover Edition [BK16]
Soul Train Hits that Made it Happen – 20 Original Soul Hits by the Original Artists Vinyl (1973) [E48]
The Ramones Road to Ruin 24 x 33 Inch Illustrated Music Poster
Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary 2-Pack Red and Blue Pint Glass Set
National Lampoon Radio Dinner Vinyl Edition (1972) Charles White III Cover Art [E67]
Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2017)
Pearl Jam: Love And Trust – Australia and USA TV Broadcasts (2018)
Billy Joel Glass Houses Vinyl Edition [E95]
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
An American in Paris Original MGM Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition MS-552 [E59]

Categories

Buddah Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl