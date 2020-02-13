Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Funkadelic Uncle Jam Wants You Original Vinyl Edition (1979)

Funkadelic Uncle Jam Wants You Original Vinyl Edition (1979)
View larger

$35.99

$24.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200213-80454-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Warner Bros.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Funkadelic Uncle Jam Wants You Original Vinyl Edition.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Funkadelic

Related Items

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Music From or Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD + Liner Notes Booklet
Wattstax 30th Anniversary Special Edition
McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley 3 Live 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure
Run D.M.C. Raising Hell Original Profile Records Vinyl Edition PRO-1217B (1986)
30 Years of Rock Hardcover 1st Edition (1986)
The Barbara Stanwyck Show: Volume 1 – 3-DVD Box Set
Rock Archives: A Photographic Journey Through the First Two Decades of Rock & Roll (1984)
D.O.A.: A Right of Passage 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2017] – Documenting the Rise and Fall of Punk Music
Vibe Magazine Lucky 13th Anniversary Juice Issue (September 2006) Janet Jackson [190118]
Jane’s Addiction – Alive at Twenty-Five 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour [Blu-ray/DVD/CD] 3-Disc Set

Categories

Cult Flavor | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *