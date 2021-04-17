Share Page Support Us
Jack Benny Presents the Treasury of Golden Memories of Radio 6-LP Vinyl Boxed Set

Vinyl
SKU: 210417-86453-1
Weight: 5.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Jack Benny Presents the Treasury of Golden Memories of Radio 6-LP Vinyl Boxed Set. Narrated by Jack Benny and Frank Knight.

Item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 6
