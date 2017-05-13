McFarlane Toys Elvis Presley 2 Early 60’s Rockabilly First Recording Sun Studios 50th Anniversary Action Figure 1954

Action Figure SKU: 170514-65108-1

UPC: 787926124125

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Musical

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Original U.S. Release: July 5, 1954

Item Release Date: November 4, 2004

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Add a bit of nostalgia and rock ‘n roll to your action figures collection with this rockin’ Las Vegas Elvis figure. McFarlane Toys is introducing this amazing likeness and highly detailed sculpting that they’re known for. This figure portrays Elvis in Las Vegas on stage with his guitar in hand, singing his heart out. As a tribute to the king of rock ‘n roll, his body is poised in that dance movement he was well known for during his era.

The item is brand new and still in its original packaging. The packaging is in great shape, with slight wear from storage, along with some small creases and bends. The first image shown of the figure out of its package is a stock photo for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Size: 7 inches

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Featured | McFarlane Toys | Musical | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures