G.I. Joe U.S.M.C. Boot Camp 12 inch Hasbro Fully Posable Figure (1998) [027]

View larger

$38.99

$29.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200211-80345-1
UPC: 076281814384
Part No: 81438
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Hasbro | Kenner
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

G.I. Joe U.S.M.C. Boot Camp 12 inch Hasbro Fully Posable Figure (1998).

This item is new but there a few bends in the packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 12 in


Characters: G.I. Joe

