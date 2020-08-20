ALIEN – The Roleplaying Game: Core Book Hardcover Edition (2019)

View larger $50.00 $39.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Hardcover Book SKU: 200820-81708-1

UPC: 9789188805553

Part No: FLFALE002

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979

Item Release Date: December 17, 2019

Details

ALIEN RPG.

This is the official ALIEN tabletop roleplaying game—a universe of body horror and corporate brinkmanship, where synthetic people play god while space truckers and marines serve host to newborn ghoulish creatures. It’s a harsh and unforgiving universe and you are nothing if not expendable. Stay alive if you can. The ALIEN tabletop roleplaying game is a beautifully illustrated full-color hardcover book of 392 pages, both presenting the world of ALIEN in the year 2183 and a fast and effective ruleset designed specifically to enhance the ALIEN experience.

The rules of the game are based on the acclaimed Year Zero Engine, used in award-winning games such as Tales from the Loop and Mutant: Year Zero, but adapted and further developed to fully support and enhance the core themes of ALIEN: horror and action in the cold darkness of space.

The game supports two distinct game modes:

Cinematic play is based on pre-made scenarios that emulate the dramatic arc of an ALIEN film. Designed to be played in a single session, this game mode emphasizes high stakes and fast and brutal play. You are not all expected to survive. The core rulebook contains one introductory Cinematic scenario, Hope’s Last Day.

Campaign play is designed for longer continuous play with the same cast of player characters over many game sessions, letting you explore the ALIEN universe freely, sandbox style. The core rulebook contains random tables and other powerful tools to quickly create star systems, colonies, missions, encounters, and NPCs for your campaign.

Specifications

Size: 8.7 x 1.1 x 11 in

Language: English

Cast: Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Ridley Scott

Project Name: Alien

