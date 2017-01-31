View larger $24.95 $15.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Two couples (Eve, Jane, Kane and Able!!!) head out in their trailer to the “Garden of Eden” campsite for a weekend of fun, sun, and sex. Unfortunately for them, the violent biker gang “The Cobras” is nearby and immediately makes trouble for our unfortunate campers who’d much rather be swimming, fishing, or playing topless solitaire. When Eve is assaulted and kidnapped after skinny-dipping in Lake Shangri-La, the others try to find her only to get captured themselves! What follows is trademark 70s sleaze! In an isolated cave equipped with an air mattress, the girls are drugged and violated, the men are tied up, and it all ends in a violent, bloody confrontation with tomahawk wielding biker chicks that comes completely out of nowhere.

A classic “grindhouse” roughie from the early 1970s, this version of BAD, BAD, GANG! is presented here in one of the most complete versions ever available on home video, containing additional sex scenes removed from general release prints.

Contains a Sneak Peek at Impulse Pictures' "42nd Street Forever: The Peep Show Collection" Series

Runtime: 62 minutes

Region: All Regions

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Language: English

Cast: Andy Bellamy | Rene Bond | Ric Lutze | Suzanne Fields | Wayne Chapman

Directors: Jon Donne

