McFarlane Toys Military Redeployed Air Force Special Operations Command CCT

View larger
$34.00

$25.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170514-65118-1
UPC: 787926602258
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | War
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details

McFarlane follows up its first line of modern military action figures with its Military Redeployed series. McFarlane Toys introduces its 2nd line of Soldiers. Modern day Soldiers sculpted in exact detail, as only McFarlane Toys can.

AIR FORCE SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND, CCT MCFARLANE’S MILITARY REDEPLOYED. Combat Control Teams perform various missions and duties. Figure is 6.5 inches tall in hunched running position on base. 6 points of articulation at neck, shoulders, wrists and right thigh. Includes desert combat loadout with Flak vest.

The first photo presented with this item, of the figure outside of the package, is a stock photo for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

