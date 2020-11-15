$22.99
$18.99
tinSKU: 201115-83047-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Tin Toy Basketball Player Game with Box (TTA0099). The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: tin