View larger $12.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 191019-79485-1

UPC: 074470022855

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Item Release Date: June 1, 2007

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sci-Fi Magazine (June 2007) Spider-Man 3.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.



Publication: Sci-Fi Magazine

Subject: Spider-Man 3

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction