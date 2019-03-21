Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 IDW Promotional Edition (2012)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 IDW Promotional Edition (2012)
View larger

$12.99

$5.99


2 in stock


comicSKU: 190321-77551-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Martial Arts
Studio: IDW
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a special edition comic released by IDW in 2012 to promote a line of toys by Playmates based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 18


Authors: Kevin Eastman | Peter Laird
Project Name: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Related Items

Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto
Captain America – Madbomb Marvel Comic Book Cover 24 X 36 inch Poster
Gigantor The Collection Volume 2 (1964)
Stargate Universe SGU 1.5 DVD 3-Disc Edition
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Tank Tops
Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Children’s Apparel
Good Morning Vietnam: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Robin Williams
Frank Miller’s 300 Hardcover Edition [189113]
Bruce Lee Color Block Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirt Styles

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | IDW | Martial Arts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *