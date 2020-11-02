Share Page Support Us
Pumpkinhead Limited Edition 28 x 16 inch Lithograph Movie Poster (2020)

View larger

$27.99

From: $22.97


1 in stock
C95
1 in stock
C96
C95SKU: 201102-82861-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
C96SKU: 201102-82861-2
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Lance Henriksen | Stan Winston  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: January 13, 1989
Item Release Date: October 20, 2020
Rating: R
Details

Pumpkinhead Limited Edition 28 x 16 inch Lithograph Movie Poster (2020). These posters were distributed with the Shout Factory Steelbook Edition of the cult classic monster movie Pumpkinhead.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 28.5 x 16.5 in

Cast: Brian Bremer | Cynthia Bain | Florence Schauffler | Jeff East | Joel Hoffman | John D'Aquino | Kerry Remsen | Kimberly Ross | Lance Henriksen
Directors: Stan Winston
Project Name: Pumpkinhead

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Shout Factory | The Museum of Fantastic Art