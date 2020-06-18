View larger $19.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200618-81071-1

UPC: 081227070519

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Willis | Henry Mancini | Kim Basinger items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Romance

Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Rhino

Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1987

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Blind Date Music From the Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1987). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. There is a notch cut in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruce Willis | John Larroquette | Kim Basinger | Phil Hartman | William Daniels

Directors: Blake Edwards

Project Name: Blind Date

Contributors: Billy Vera | Gary Morris | Henry Mancini | Hubert Tubbs | Jennifer Warnes | Keith L'Neire | Stanley Jordan | The Beaters

Related Items

Categories

Columbia Tri-Star | Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Rhino | Romance | Vinyl