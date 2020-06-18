$19.99
$11.97
UPC: 081227070519
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Romance
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Rhino
Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1987
Details
Blind Date Music From the Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1987). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. There is a notch cut in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side One
- Simply Meant to Be by: Gary Morris | Jennifer Warnes
- Let You Get Away by: Billy Vera | The Beaters
- Oh, What A Nite by: Billy Vera | The Beaters
- Anybody Seen Her? by: Billy Vera | The Beaters
- Side Two
- Talked About Lover by: Keith L'Neire
- Crash, Bang, Boom by: Hubert Tubbs
- Something For Nash by: Henry Mancini
- Treasures by: Stanley Jordan
- Simply Meant to Be by: Henry Mancini
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bruce Willis | John Larroquette | Kim Basinger | Phil Hartman | William Daniels
Directors: Blake Edwards
Project Name: Blind Date
Contributors: Billy Vera | Gary Morris | Henry Mancini | Hubert Tubbs | Jennifer Warnes | Keith L'Neire | Stanley Jordan | The Beaters
