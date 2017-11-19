Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Poster

Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Poster
View larger

$11.99

$8.98


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171119-68508-1
Part No: 52425F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Drama
Poster Categories: Comics, Animation & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: May 16, 2003
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, a terrorist explosion releases a deadly virus on the population, and it’s up the bounty-hunting Bebop crew, including Spike Spiegel, to catch the perpetrators.

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 in

Cast: Beau Billingslea | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Melissa Fahn | Nicholas Guest | Tensai Okamura | Yûji Ueda
Directors: Hiroyuki Okiura | Shinichirô Watanabe | Tensai Okamura | Yoshiyuki Takei
Project Name: Cowboy Bebop

Related Items

DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
Game of Thrones Map 24 x 36 inch HBO TV Series Poster
Car Wash Shout Factory Select Edition
Paprika: Music From the Motion Picture – Enhanced Soundtrack
Aliens 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition with Collectible Art Cards and Art Book
Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Logan (2000) Action Figure
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Matt Dixon Girls on Top Volume 1 Pin Up Fantasy Art Book
Stephen King’s It (2017) Red Balloon 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Columbia Tri-Star | Comic Based | Comics, Animation & Fantasy Art | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *