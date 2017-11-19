Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Poster

View larger $11.99 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 171119-68508-1

Part No: 52425F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Drama

Poster Categories: Comics, Animation & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Columbia Tri-Star

Original U.S. Release: May 16, 2003

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, a terrorist explosion releases a deadly virus on the population, and it’s up the bounty-hunting Bebop crew, including Spike Spiegel, to catch the perpetrators.

Specifications

Size: 24 x 36 in

Cast: Beau Billingslea | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Melissa Fahn | Nicholas Guest | Tensai Okamura | Yûji Ueda

Directors: Hiroyuki Okiura | Shinichirô Watanabe | Tensai Okamura | Yoshiyuki Takei

Project Name: Cowboy Bebop

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Columbia Tri-Star | Comic Based | Comics, Animation & Fantasy Art | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art