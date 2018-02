Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 180201-70356-1

Part No: P9097

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Alfred Hitchcock items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Mystery | Romance | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: May 9, 1958

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Alfred Hitchcock’s classic mystery thriller Vertigo, a San Francisco detective (James Stewart) suffering from acrophobia investigates the strange activities of an old friend’s wife (Kim Novak), at the same time becoming dangerously obsessed with her.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Barbara Bel Geddes | Henry Jones | James Stewart | Kim Novak | Konstantin Shayne | Tom Helmore

Directors: Alfred Hitchcock

Project Name: Vertigo

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Mystery | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Romance | Thrillers | Throwback Space