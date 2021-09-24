Apocalypse Now: Redux DVD Widescreen Collection [U73]

Share Page Support Us
Apocalypse Now: Redux DVD Widescreen Collection

$12.99
$8.97
See Options

1 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210924-88894-1
UPC: 097360962949
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

This digitally remastered edition of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 classic war epic Apocalypse Now includes 49 minutes of previously unseen footage and stars Marlon Brandon, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall and Laurence Fishburne.

The item has some wear on outside of the case. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • Widescreen Version Enhanced for 16:9 TV's
  • Interactive Menus
  • Scene Selection
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Digitally Remastered
  • Includes 49 minutes of previously unseen footage

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 202 min
  • Language: English
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Region: 1
