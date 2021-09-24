Apocalypse Now: Redux DVD Widescreen Collection [U73]

- Cast: Albert Hall | Dennis Hopper | Frederic Forrest | G.D. Spradlin | Harrison Ford | Jerry Ziesmer | Laurence Fishburne | Marlon Brando | Martin Sheen | Robert Duvall | Sam Bottoms | Scott Glenn
- Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
- Project Name Apocalypse Now
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Drama | Mystery | War
- Studios: American Zoetrope | Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: May 19, 1979
- Product Release Date: November 20, 2001
- Rating: R
This digitally remastered edition of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 classic war epic Apocalypse Now includes 49 minutes of previously unseen footage and stars Marlon Brandon, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall and Laurence Fishburne.
The item has some wear on outside of the case. Please review photos for condition details.
Special Features
- Widescreen Version Enhanced for 16:9 TV's
- Interactive Menus
- Scene Selection
- Theatrical Trailer
- Digitally Remastered
- Includes 49 minutes of previously unseen footage
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 202 min
- Language: English
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
- Region: 1
