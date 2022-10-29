The White Tower (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Glenn Ford, Alida Valli, Claude Rains [F24]

- Cast: Alida Valli | Cedric Hardwicke | Claude Rains | Glenn Ford | June Clayworth | Lloyd Bridges | Lotte Stein | Oskar Homolka
- Directors: Ted Tetzlaff
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Adventure
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: June 24, 1950
- Rating: approved
The White Tower (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Glenn Ford, Alida Valli, Claude Rains.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
