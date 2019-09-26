Share Page Support Us
Marvel Deadpool Collectible Figurine with Taco Truck Die-cast Truck 1:24 Scale Vehicle

Marvel Deadpool Collectible Figurine with Taco Truck Die-cast Truck 1:24 Scale Vehicle
View larger

$23.00

$16.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 190926-79039-1
UPC: 801310997307
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Jada Toys | Marvel Studios
Details

Every day is taco Tuesday with Deadpool’s Taco Truck! Featuring retractable roof doors & service windows, sliding entry door and realistic mobile kitchen, this 1:24 scale Taco Truck will be a standout in any Deadpool collection. Includes a 100% die-cast Deadpool figure. Add it to your collection today!

Special Features

  • Die-cast & plastic body with working wheels and rubber tires
  • Feature-rich details including retractable roof doors & service windows, sliding entry door and realistic mobile kitchen
  • 2.75” die cast Deadpool figure
  • Authentically licensed

Specifications

  • Size: 11 x 5 x 7 in
  • Material: Die Cast Metal


Characters: Deadpool

