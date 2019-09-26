Marvel Deadpool Collectible Figurine with Taco Truck Die-cast Truck 1:24 Scale Vehicle

$23.00
$16.97
UPC: 801310997307
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Jada Toys | Marvel Studios
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Every day is taco Tuesday with Deadpool’s Taco Truck! Featuring retractable roof doors & service windows, sliding entry door and realistic mobile kitchen, this 1:24 scale Taco Truck will be a standout in any Deadpool collection. Includes a 100% die-cast Deadpool figure. Add it to your collection today!
Special Features
- Die-cast & plastic body with working wheels and rubber tires
- Feature-rich details including retractable roof doors & service windows, sliding entry door and realistic mobile kitchen
- 2.75” die cast Deadpool figure
- Authentically licensed
Specifications
- Size: 11 x 5 x 7 in
- Material: Die Cast Metal
Characters: Deadpool
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Jada Toys | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures