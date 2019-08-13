Spider-Man: Far From Home – The Official Movie Special Hardcover Edition (2019)

Share Page Support Us
$19.99

$14.97


5 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190813-78802-1
ISBN-10: 1787730123
ISBN-13: 9781787730120
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: New

Jon Favreau | Samuel L. Jackson
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction | Sequels | Teen Films
Studio: Titan
Original U.S. Release: July 2, 2019
Item Release Date: June 20, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An in-depth behind-the-scenes guide to the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A deluxe collector’s edition based on the sequel to Marvel Cinematic success Spider-Man Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Specifications

  • Pages: 93
  • Size: 11.25 H x 0.50 D x 8.25 W in
  • Language: English

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal | Jon Favreau | Samuel L. Jackson | Tom Holland
Directors: Jon Watts
Project Name: Spider-Man: Far from Home
Characters: Spider-Man

