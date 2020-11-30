Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack by RZA

$28.99
Original U.S. Release: March 24, 2000
Item Release Date: October 26, 2020
Rating: R
Ghost Dog the Original Motion Picture Score, produced by The RZA, is now available on an official CD edition. This masterpiece was previously only given a limited Japanese release. Ghost Dog also marks the first film score produced by The RZA and features appearances by his seminal hip hop group Wu Tang Clan.
- Ghost Dog Theme (with Dogs & FX) by: RZA
- Opening Theme (Raise Your Swords instrumental) by: RZA
- Flying Birds by: RZA
- Samurai Theme by: RZA
- Gangster Theme by: RZA
- Dead Birds by: RZA
- Fast Shadow (Version 1) by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan
- RZA #7 by: RZA
- Funky Theme by: RZA
- RZA’s Theme by: RZA
- Samurai Showdown (Raise Your Swords) by: RZA
- Ghost Dog Theme by: RZA
- Fast Shadow (Version 2) by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan
- Untitled #8 by: RZA
- Untitled #12 Free Jazz by: RZA
- Wu-World Order (Version 1) by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Adonis | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo
Directors: Jim Jarmusch
Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Composers: RZA
Contributors: Wu-Tang Clan
