Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack by RZA

$28.99

$23.70


6 in stock


Details

Ghost Dog the Original Motion Picture Score, produced by The RZA, is now available on an official CD edition. This masterpiece was previously only given a limited Japanese release. Ghost Dog also marks the first film score produced by The RZA and features appearances by his seminal hip hop group Wu Tang Clan.

Playlists

  • Ghost Dog Theme (with Dogs & FX)   by: RZA
  • Opening Theme (Raise Your Swords instrumental)   by: RZA
  • Flying Birds   by: RZA
  • Samurai Theme   by: RZA
  • Gangster Theme   by: RZA
  • Dead Birds   by: RZA
  • Fast Shadow (Version 1)   by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan
  • RZA #7   by: RZA
  • Funky Theme   by: RZA
  • RZA’s Theme   by: RZA
  • Samurai Showdown (Raise Your Swords)   by: RZA
  • Ghost Dog Theme   by: RZA
  • Fast Shadow (Version 2)   by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan
  • Untitled #8   by: RZA
  • Untitled #12 Free Jazz   by: RZA
  • Wu-World Order (Version 1)   by: RZA | Wu-Tang Clan

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Adonis | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo
Directors: Jim Jarmusch
Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Composers: RZA
Contributors: Wu-Tang Clan

