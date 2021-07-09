Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Original Photo Contact Sheet China Gate Movie Set Images [PHO1057]

Original Photo Contact Sheet China Gate Movie Set Images [PHO1057]
View larger
$19.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210709-88021-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original Photo Contact Sheet China Gate Movie Set Images, featuring Angie Dickinson and Walter Soo Hoo.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Mythology: The DC Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Expanded Edition with 32 NEW Pages
The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
Giger Museum 24 x 36 Inch Alien Poster
Funko POP Star Wars Unfinished C-3PO Exclusive Bobble-Head Figure #181
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (May 1, 2015) Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom Hardy [9255]
Day the Earth Stood Still Original 13×20 inch Promotional Movie Poster [i88]
New York Yankees Star Wars Night RARE Darth Vader Winter Knit Cap (August 25, 2017) [12489]
Batman The Dark Knight DC Comics HeroClix Origin Action Figure [L97]
RWBY 34 X 22 inch Anime Poster [9293]
The Spirit Original 27×40 inch Character Movie Poster (2008)
picSKU: 210709-88021-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.