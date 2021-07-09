Original Photo Contact Sheet China Gate Movie Set Images [PHO1057]

- Cast: Angie Dickinson | Gene Barry | George Givot | Gerald Milton | James Hong | Lee Van Cleef | Marcel Dalio | Maurice Marsac | Nat King Cole | Neyle Morrow | Paul Busch | Paul Dubov | Walter Soo Hoo | Warren Hsieh | Weaver Levy | Willie Soo Hoo
- Directors: Samuel Fuller
- Project Name China Gate
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Drama | War
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: May 22, 1957
- Rating: NR
- More: Angie Dickinson | James Hong | Lee Van Cleef | Nat King Cole
Original Photo Contact Sheet China Gate Movie Set Images, featuring Angie Dickinson and Walter Soo Hoo.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Angie Dickinson | Gene Barry | George Givot | Gerald Milton | James Hong | Lee Van Cleef | Marcel Dalio | Maurice Marsac | Nat King Cole | Neyle Morrow | Paul Busch | Paul Dubov | Samuel Fuller | Walter Soo Hoo | Warren Hsieh | Weaver Levy | Willie Soo Hoo
- Shows / Movies: China Gate
- Genres: Action | Drama | War
- Studios / Manufacturers: Twentieth Century Fox
- Product Types: Originals