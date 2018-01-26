Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine #152 March 2002 Maximo

$9.00
Featured is a copy of Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine, Number 152, March 2002, with a cover story on Maximo – Old School Gaming Returns to Glory.
The issue is in very good condition with some edge wear, creases, bends and a few cracks along the spine. See photos for details.
Other cover stories include:
- Game School
- Grand Theft Auto 3
Kung-Powey Previews:
- Tekken 4 (PS2)
- Bloody Roar (Game Cube)
- Virtua Fighter 4 (PS2)
- WWF Raw is War (XBox)
- X-Men: Next Dimension (PS2)
Reviewed:
- NBA 2K2 (PS2)
- Sonic Adventure 2 (Game Cube)
- Genma Onimusha (XBox)
- Super Mario World (GBA)
Previewed:
- Star Fox Adv. (GC)
- Tony Hawk 3 (XBox)
- The Terminator (PS2)
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS2)
Subject: Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine