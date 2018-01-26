Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine #152 March 2002 Maximo

Twitter
$9.00

$6.50


1 in stock


Mag. Back IssueSKU: 180126-70238-1
UPC: 014024069608
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Magazines
Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game
Details

Featured is a copy of Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine, Number 152, March 2002, with a cover story on Maximo – Old School Gaming Returns to Glory.

The issue is in very good condition with some edge wear, creases, bends and a few cracks along the spine. See photos for details.

Other cover stories include:

  • Game School
  • Grand Theft Auto 3

Kung-Powey Previews:

  • Tekken 4 (PS2)
  • Bloody Roar (Game Cube)
  • Virtua Fighter 4 (PS2)
  • WWF Raw is War (XBox)
  • X-Men: Next Dimension (PS2)

Reviewed:

  • NBA 2K2 (PS2)
  • Sonic Adventure 2 (Game Cube)
  • Genma Onimusha (XBox)
  • Super Mario World (GBA)

Previewed:

  • Star Fox Adv. (GC)
  • Tony Hawk 3 (XBox)
  • The Terminator (PS2)
  • Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS2)


Subject: Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine

