Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine #152 March 2002 Maximo

Details

Featured is a copy of Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine, Number 152, March 2002, with a cover story on Maximo – Old School Gaming Returns to Glory.

The issue is in very good condition with some edge wear, creases, bends and a few cracks along the spine. See photos for details.

Other cover stories include:

Game School

Grand Theft Auto 3

Kung-Powey Previews:

Tekken 4 (PS2)

Bloody Roar (Game Cube)

Virtua Fighter 4 (PS2)

WWF Raw is War (XBox)

X-Men: Next Dimension (PS2)

Reviewed:

NBA 2K2 (PS2)

Sonic Adventure 2 (Game Cube)

Genma Onimusha (XBox)

Super Mario World (GBA)

Previewed:

Star Fox Adv. (GC)

Tony Hawk 3 (XBox)

The Terminator (PS2)

Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS2)



Subject: Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine

