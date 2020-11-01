Stargate: Continuum Cast-Signed 13 x 20 inch Promotional Poster (2008) [A66]

View larger $89.99 $69.99 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Stargate: Continuum Cast-Autographed 13 x 20 inch Promotional Poster (2008). The poster was signed by many of the primary cast members of the film during a panel at San Diego Comic Con to promote the original home video release. This was the first release of the original movie anywhere. It was later released on cable television.

Some of the signatures include Ben Browder (Lt. Col. Cameron Mitchell), Richard Dean Anderson (General Jonathan ‘Jack’ O’Neill), Christopher Judge (Teal’c), Michael Shanks (Daniel Jackson), and Amanda Tapping (Lt. Col. Samantha Carter).

The poster is double-sided and has a preview painting on the flip side for Stargate Worlds’ impending release in 2009.

The item is in great condition with minor bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 19.75 x 13.5 in

Cast: Amanda Tapping | Beau Bridges | Ben Browder | Christopher Judge | Claudia Black | Cliff Simon | Don S. Davis | Gary Jones | Jacqueline Samuda | Michael Shanks | Richard Dean Anderson | Steve Bacic | William Devane

Directors: Martin Wood

Project Name: Stargate: Continuum

