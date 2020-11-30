Share Page Support Us
Brielle and the Horror Comic Book No. 1 Signed by Creators (2007) [F38]

View larger

$9.99

$6.70


1 in stock


comicSKU: 201130-83449-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Comic Based | Horror
Details

Brielle and the Horror Comic Book Number 1 autographed by Margarita Zhitnikova, Cate Powell, Alex Goz and Jared Barel.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Contributors: Alex Goz | Cate Powell | Jared Barel | Margarita Zhitnikova

