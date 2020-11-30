Brielle and the Horror Comic Book No. 1 Signed by Creators (2007) [F38]

$9.99
$6.70
comicSKU: 201130-83449-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Comics | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Comic Based | Horror
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Brielle and the Horror Comic Book Number 1 autographed by Margarita Zhitnikova, Cate Powell, Alex Goz and Jared Barel.
The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Contributors: Alex Goz | Cate Powell | Jared Barel | Margarita Zhitnikova