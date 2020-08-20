Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Halloween II Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray (2018)

Halloween II Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray (2018)
View larger
Halloween II Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray (2018)
Halloween II Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray (2018)

$36.99

$31.97


2 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 200819-81689-1
UPC: 826663190595
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1981
Item Release Date: October 16, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. But the inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasense) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath’s actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling ride into the scariest night of the year … more of the night “He” came home.

NOTE: The first image in this listing is a stock image for reference only.

Special Features

  • 2-Disc Set – The Theatrical Cut And The Original Television Cut With Added Footage Not Seen In The Theatrical Version (Television Cut Is SD Only)
  • NEW 4K Scan (Theatrical Cut)
  • Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)
  • Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)
  • "The Nightmare Isn't Over – The Making Of Halloween II" Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey And More
  • Horror's Hallowed Grounds – Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations
  • Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal
  • Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal
  • Still Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV And Radio Spots

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 93 / 92 min
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A

Cast: Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Gloria Gifford | Jamie Lee Curtis | Pamela Susan Shoop
Directors: Rick Rosenthal
Project Name: Halloween II
Characters: Michael Myers

Related Items

Night of the Demons Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
Stephen King’s It Original Soundtrack Album 3LP Limited Edition Vinyl
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More
Judgment at Nuremberg Movie Tie-In Edition Signet Paperback D2025 (1961) [193130]
Identity Crisis 12 inch Movie Soundtrack Vinyl Single Mario Van Peebles (1989)
The Last House on the Left – Original Motion Picture Score Music by John Murphy
Friday the 13th Parts 2 and 3: Music from the Motion Pictures by Harry Manfredini – Limited Edition

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV | Sequels | Shout Factory | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *