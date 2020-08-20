Halloween II Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray (2018)

$36.99
$31.97
UPC: 826663190595
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1981
Item Release Date: October 16, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. But the inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasense) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath’s actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling ride into the scariest night of the year … more of the night “He” came home.
NOTE: The first image in this listing is a stock image for reference only.
Special Features
- 2-Disc Set – The Theatrical Cut And The Original Television Cut With Added Footage Not Seen In The Theatrical Version (Television Cut Is SD Only)
- NEW 4K Scan (Theatrical Cut)
- Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)
- Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)
- "The Nightmare Isn't Over – The Making Of Halloween II" Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey And More
- Horror's Hallowed Grounds – Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal
- Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal
- Still Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV And Radio Spots
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 93 / 92 min
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Cast: Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Gloria Gifford | Jamie Lee Curtis | Pamela Susan Shoop
Directors: Rick Rosenthal
Project Name: Halloween II
Characters: Michael Myers
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV | Sequels | Shout Factory | Thrillers