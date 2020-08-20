Halloween II Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray (2018)

View larger $36.99 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Steelbook Blu-ray SKU: 200819-81689-1

UPC: 826663190595

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers

Studio: Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: October 30, 1981

Item Release Date: October 16, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. But the inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasense) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath’s actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling ride into the scariest night of the year … more of the night “He” came home.

NOTE: The first image in this listing is a stock image for reference only.

Special Features

2-Disc Set – The Theatrical Cut And The Original Television Cut With Added Footage Not Seen In The Theatrical Version (Television Cut Is SD Only)

NEW 4K Scan (Theatrical Cut)

Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)

Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)

"The Nightmare Isn't Over – The Making Of Halloween II" Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey And More

Horror's Hallowed Grounds – Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations

Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV And Radio Spots

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 93 / 92 min

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Cast: Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Gloria Gifford | Jamie Lee Curtis | Pamela Susan Shoop

Directors: Rick Rosenthal

Project Name: Halloween II

Characters: Michael Myers

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV | Sequels | Shout Factory | Thrillers