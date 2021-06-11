Gamer Original 13×20 inch Promotional Movie Poster [I87]

- Cast: Aaron Yoo | Alison Lohman | Amber Valletta | Brighid Fleming | Dan Callahan | Gerard Butler | Johnny Whitworth | Jonathan Chase | Keith Jardine | Kyra Sedgwick | Logan Lerman | Ludacris | Michael C. Hall | Ramsey Moore | Terry Crews
- Directors: Brian Taylor | Mark Neveldine
- Project Name Gamer
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Action | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Lionsgate
- Original Release Date: September 4, 2009
- Rating: R
- More: Gerard Butler | Kyra Sedgwick | Ludacris | Terry Crews
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Gamer Original 13×20 inch Promotional Movie Poster.
Item has bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 13.5 x 20 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Aaron Yoo | Alison Lohman | Amber Valletta | Brian Taylor | Brighid Fleming | Dan Callahan | Gerard Butler | Johnny Whitworth | Jonathan Chase | Keith Jardine | Kyra Sedgwick | Logan Lerman | Ludacris | Mark Neveldine | Michael C. Hall | Ramsey Moore | Terry Crews
- Shows / Movies: Gamer
- Genres: Action | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Lionsgate
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original