Fighting Stars Magazine (June 1978) Bob Barker, Engelbert Humperdinck, Richard Benjamin [8892]

View larger $14.00 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190929-79151-1

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Action | Martial Arts

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Fighting Stars Magazine (June 1978) Bob Barker, Engelbert Humperdinck, Richard Benjamin.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: Fighting Stars

Subject: Bob Barker | Engelbert Humperdinck | Richard Benjamin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Martial Arts