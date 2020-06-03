Space: 1999 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone

$38.99
Details
Death Waltz Recording Company is ready to whisk you far into the future to the end of the 20th century with the truly out of this world Ennio Morricone score to SPAZIO: 1999, starring the late, great Martin Landau. Produced by the legendary Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, the feature was constructed out of three episodes of the revered SPACE: 1999 television show to introduce Italian audiences to Commander Koenig and his crew, and thrilled audiences with nuclear explosions, parallel universes, and space opera thrills, all coming out of Moonbase Alpha. While the Italian show still featured the brassy sound of Barry Gray, legendary maestro Morricone was employed to bring a decidedly different feel to the theatrical film. From the opening the score launches into wild space jazz with piano and trumpet interspersed with all kinds of noise before it descends into a creepier vibe. Morricone uses unsettling violins and atonal music together with electronics to simulate the void of space and the danger faced by the intrepid heroes, and what emerges is a mix of sci-fi and horror that will not only thrill you, but also scare the living daylights out of you. Human decision required. – Charlie Brigden
Special Features
- Double 180gm LP
Playlists
- Follia nello spazio by: Ennio Morricone
4:23
- Proporzionale by: Ennio Morricone
5:37
- Elettronica #1 by: Ennio Morricone
2:27
- Convergenze by: Ennio Morricone
3:40
- Fasi by: Ennio Morricone
3:45
- Elettronica #2 by: Ennio Morricone
2:43
- Follia nello spazio #2 by: Ennio Morricone
3:42
- Conduzione by: Ennio Morricone
6:46
- Elettronica #3 by: Ennio Morricone
1:22
- Parallasse by: Ennio Morricone
3:10
- Suoni di una nuova civilta by: Ennio Morricone
2:13
- Costante by: Ennio Morricone
3:31
- Follia nello spazio #3 by: Ennio Morricone
3:26
- Elettronica #4 by: Ennio Morricone
2:13
- Interposizione by: Ennio Morricone
2:42
- Elettronica #5 by: Ennio Morricone
2:21
- Studio by: Ennio Morricone
12:16
- Spazio 1999 by: Ennio Morricone
3:12
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180 Gram Vinyl
Cast: Barbara Bain | Barry Morse | Catherine Schell | Clifton Jones | Martin Landau | Nick Tate | Prentis Hancock | Sarah Bullen | Zienia Merton
Project Name: Space: 1999
