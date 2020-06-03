Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Space: 1999 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone

Space: 1999 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone
View larger

$38.99

$35.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200603-80779-1
Part No: DW102
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ennio Morricone  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Suspense
Studio: Death Waltz
Original U.S. Release: September 5, 1975
Item Release Date: October 6, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Death Waltz Recording Company is ready to whisk you far into the future to the end of the 20th century with the truly out of this world Ennio Morricone score to SPAZIO: 1999, starring the late, great Martin Landau. Produced by the legendary Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, the feature was constructed out of three episodes of the revered SPACE: 1999 television show to introduce Italian audiences to Commander Koenig and his crew, and thrilled audiences with nuclear explosions, parallel universes, and space opera thrills, all coming out of Moonbase Alpha. While the Italian show still featured the brassy sound of Barry Gray, legendary maestro Morricone was employed to bring a decidedly different feel to the theatrical film. From the opening the score launches into wild space jazz with piano and trumpet interspersed with all kinds of noise before it descends into a creepier vibe. Morricone uses unsettling violins and atonal music together with electronics to simulate the void of space and the danger faced by the intrepid heroes, and what emerges is a mix of sci-fi and horror that will not only thrill you, but also scare the living daylights out of you. Human decision required. – Charlie Brigden

Special Features

  • Double 180gm LP

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 180 Gram Vinyl

Cast: Barbara Bain | Barry Morse | Catherine Schell | Clifton Jones | Martin Landau | Nick Tate | Prentis Hancock | Sarah Bullen | Zienia Merton
Project Name: Space: 1999

Related Items

Maxim Magazine Moon Bloodgood (June 2009)
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
Coming to America Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album (1988)
Killer Dames: Two Gothic Chillers By Emilio P. Miraglia on Blu-ray + DVD (The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)
America The Story of Us 4-DVD Collector’s Edition Box Set with Companion Book
The Mastermind of Mars and A Fighting Man of Mars (1973) Frank Frazetta cover art
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens One Sheet 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
Original Jaws 3-D Press Book (1983) [84046]
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Death Waltz | Drama | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Suspense | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *