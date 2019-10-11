Share Page Support Us
The Ringu Collection 3-Disc Special Limited Edition Collector’s Set

$99.95

$68.97


9 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 191011-79380-1
UPC: 760137295389
Part No: AV238
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: January 31, 1998
Item Release Date: October 29, 2019
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In 1998, director Hideo Nakata (Dark Water) unleashed a chilling tale of technological terror on unsuspecting audiences, which redefined the horror genre, launched the J-horror boom in the West and introduced a generation of moviegoers to a creepy, dark-haired girl called Sadako. The film’s success spawned a slew of remakes, reimaginations and imitators, but none could quite boast the power of Nakata’s original masterpiece, which melded traditional Japanese folklore with contemporary anxieties about the spread of technology.

A group of teenage friends are found dead, their bodies grotesquely contorted, their faces twisted in terror. Reiko (Nanako Matsushima, When Marnie Was There), a journalist and the aunt of one of the victims, sets out to investigate the shocking phenomenon, and in the process uncovers a creepy urban legend about a supposedly cursed videotape, the contents of which causes anyone who views it to die within a week – unless they can persuade someone else to watch it, and, in so doing, pass on the curse… Arrow Video is proud to present the genre-defining trilogy – Ringu, the film that started it all, plus Hideo Nakata’s chilling sequel, Ringu 2, and the haunting origin story, Ringu 0 – as well as the ‘lost’ original sequel, George Iida’s Spiral, gathered together in glorious high definition and supplemented by a wealth of archival and newly created bonus materials.

Special Features

  • Brand New 4K restoration of Ring from the original camera negative, approved by director of photography Junichiro Hayashi
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations
  • Lossless Japanese DTS-HD master audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 soundtracks
  • Bonus feature: Spiral, George Iida's 1998 sequel to Ringu
  • New Audio commentary on Ringu by film historian David Kalat
  • New Audio commentary on Ringu 0 by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
  • The Ringu Legacy, a series of new interviews from critics and filmmakers on their memories of the Ringu series and its enduring legacy
  • A Vicious Circle, a new video interview with author and critic Kat Ellinger on the career of Hideo Nakata
  • Circumnavigating Ringu, a new video essay by author and critic Kat Ellinger on the evolution of the Ringu series
  • Spooks, Sighs and Videotape, a new video essay by critic Jasper Sharp on the J-horror phenomenon
  • The Psychology of Fear, a newly edited archival interview with author Koji Suzuki
  • Archival behind-the-scenes featurette on Ringu 0
  • Ringu 0 deleted scenes
  • Sadako's Video
  • Multiple theatrical trailers for the Ringu series
  • Limited edition 60-page booklet featuring new writing from Violet Lucca, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Jasper Sharp, Kieran Fisher and Kat Ellinger
  • Limited edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Runtime: 290
  • Language: Japanese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A

Cast: Hitomi Satô | Miki Nakatani | Nanako Matsushima | Yôichi Numata | Yûko Takeuchi | Yutaka Matsushige
Directors: Hideo Nakata
Filmography: Ringu | Ringu 0 | Ringu 2 | Spiral

