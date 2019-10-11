The Ringu Collection 3-Disc Special Limited Edition Collector’s Set

View larger $99.95 $68.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Details

In 1998, director Hideo Nakata (Dark Water) unleashed a chilling tale of technological terror on unsuspecting audiences, which redefined the horror genre, launched the J-horror boom in the West and introduced a generation of moviegoers to a creepy, dark-haired girl called Sadako. The film’s success spawned a slew of remakes, reimaginations and imitators, but none could quite boast the power of Nakata’s original masterpiece, which melded traditional Japanese folklore with contemporary anxieties about the spread of technology.

A group of teenage friends are found dead, their bodies grotesquely contorted, their faces twisted in terror. Reiko (Nanako Matsushima, When Marnie Was There), a journalist and the aunt of one of the victims, sets out to investigate the shocking phenomenon, and in the process uncovers a creepy urban legend about a supposedly cursed videotape, the contents of which causes anyone who views it to die within a week – unless they can persuade someone else to watch it, and, in so doing, pass on the curse… Arrow Video is proud to present the genre-defining trilogy – Ringu, the film that started it all, plus Hideo Nakata’s chilling sequel, Ringu 2, and the haunting origin story, Ringu 0 – as well as the ‘lost’ original sequel, George Iida’s Spiral, gathered together in glorious high definition and supplemented by a wealth of archival and newly created bonus materials.

Special Features

Brand New 4K restoration of Ring from the original camera negative, approved by director of photography Junichiro Hayashi

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations

Lossless Japanese DTS-HD master audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 soundtracks

Bonus feature: Spiral, George Iida's 1998 sequel to Ringu

New Audio commentary on Ringu by film historian David Kalat

New Audio commentary on Ringu 0 by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

The Ringu Legacy, a series of new interviews from critics and filmmakers on their memories of the Ringu series and its enduring legacy

A Vicious Circle, a new video interview with author and critic Kat Ellinger on the career of Hideo Nakata

Circumnavigating Ringu, a new video essay by author and critic Kat Ellinger on the evolution of the Ringu series

Spooks, Sighs and Videotape, a new video essay by critic Jasper Sharp on the J-horror phenomenon

The Psychology of Fear, a newly edited archival interview with author Koji Suzuki

Archival behind-the-scenes featurette on Ringu 0

Ringu 0 deleted scenes

Sadako's Video

Multiple theatrical trailers for the Ringu series

Limited edition 60-page booklet featuring new writing from Violet Lucca, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Jasper Sharp, Kieran Fisher and Kat Ellinger

Limited edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Runtime: 290

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Cast: Hitomi Satô | Miki Nakatani | Nanako Matsushima | Yôichi Numata | Yûko Takeuchi | Yutaka Matsushige

Directors: Hideo Nakata

Filmography: Ringu | Ringu 0 | Ringu 2 | Spiral

