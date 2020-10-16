Share Page Support Us
Set of 450 US Postage Stamp First Day Cancelled Cover Envelopes – Various Subjects Including Babe Ruth [C40]

$149.00

$129.00


1 in stock


stampsSKU: 201016-82367-1
Weight: 8.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Set of approximately 450 US Postage Stamp First Day Cancelled Cover Envelopes – Various Subjects. Featuring stamps from 1980 through the 1990’s, showcasing Babe Ruth, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Dr. Ralph Bunch, W.C. Fields, Igor Stravinsky, The Barrymores, Ponce de Leon, Edith Wharton, Kate Smith, Vietnam Veterans Tribute, Ameripex 1986, and many more.

The cover envelopes are in very good condition with slight wear from storage. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: paper

