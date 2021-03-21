The New York Ripper Remastered Blu-ray Edition with Additional BONUS MATERIAL (2021)

View larger $29.95

$27.98 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Blu-ray

SKU: 210321-85855-1

UPC: 827058707794

Part No: BLU-BD-7077

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Someone Is Taking A Big Bite Out Of The Big Apple!

A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of FOR YOUR EYES ONLY) follows the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt is on for the killer that can’t be stopped!

Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci’s most savage and controversial thrillers. Now Blue Underground is proud to present THE NEW YORK RIPPER in a new 4K restoration from its original camera negative, completely uncut and uncensored, and fully loaded with exclusive Extras!

Special Features

Critically acclaimed 4K Restoration from the uncensored original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen feature presentation

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

The Art Of Killing - Interview with Co-Writer Dardano Sacchetti

Three Fingers Of Violence - Interview with Star Howard Ross

The Second Victim - Interview with Co-Star Cinzia de Ponti

The Broken Bottle Murder - Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

'I'm an Actress!' - 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

The Beauty Killer - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

Paint Me Blood Red - Interview with Poster Artist Enzo Sciotti

NYC Locations Then and Now

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

More on The New York Ripper

With Paolo Malco (HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, WATCH ME WHEN I KILL), Cinzia de Ponti (MANHATTAN BABY, DEVIL FISH), Cosimo Cinieri (MURDER ROCK, MANHATTAN BABY), Daniela Doria (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD, HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY), and Zora Kerova (CANNIBAL FEROX)

From acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD, THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, THE BEYOND, CAT IN THE BRAIN)

Starring Jack Hedley (FOR YOUR EYES ONLY, OF HUMAN BONDAGE), Almanta Keller (HUNTERS OF THE GOLDEN COBRA), Howard Ross (THE PYJAMA GIRL CASE, FIVE DOLLS FOR AN AUGUST MOON), Andrea Occhipinit (BOLERO, CONQUEST), Alexandra Delli Colli (ZOMBIE HOLOCAUST)

Features Full 1080p HD Resolution and DTS-HD Master Audio for the ultimate home theater experience

Fully loaded with hours of Extras

The most controversial horror film ever made returns in a Remastered Standard Edition Blu-ray!

For fans of ZOMBIE, MANIAC, and PIECES

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Region: All

Runtime: 93

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, English for Italian Audio

Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French, Spanish)

Related Items