Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

Presenting the debut vinyl release of Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Released in 2007, Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN is an American slasher film written, directed, and produced by Rob Zombie. The film is a reimagining of the 1978 horror film of the same name and the ninth installment in the Halloween franchise starring Tyler Mane as the adult Michael Myers, Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Sam Loomis, Sheri Moon Zombie, Scout Taylor-Compton, and Daeg Faerch. The film follows the premise of John Carpenter’s original, with Michael Myers stalking Laurie Strode and her friends on Halloween night. Rob Zombie goes deeper into the psyche of Michael Myers, trying to answer the question of what drove him to commit acts of murder. Working from the advice of Carpenter to “make the film his own”, Zombie chose to develop the film as both an origin story and a remake, allowing more original content than simply re-filming the same scenes from the original 1978 movie.

The soundtrack is available for the very first time on vinyl. The deluxe double LP features score cues by composer Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs including tracks by Alice Cooper, The Misfits, Blue Öyster Cult, Nazareth, Peter Frampton, Kiss, Iggy Pop, and more. The packaging features 180 gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12”x12” twenty page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie’s personal collection, a 12”x12” art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Special Features

Available For The Very First Time On Vinyl

180 Gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter

Includes Soundtrack Songs, Score Cues, and Dialogue

Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie

New Art By Robert Sammelin

12x12 inch Twenty Page Booklet

Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie's Personal Collection

A 12x12 inch Art Print

Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Number of Discs: 2

