Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
View larger
Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
$52.99
$48.90
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210324-85883-1
UPC: 728028496710
Part No: WW091
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Presenting the debut vinyl release of Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Released in 2007, Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN is an American slasher film written, directed, and produced by Rob Zombie. The film is a reimagining of the 1978 horror film of the same name and the ninth installment in the Halloween franchise starring Tyler Mane as the adult Michael Myers, Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Sam Loomis, Sheri Moon Zombie, Scout Taylor-Compton, and Daeg Faerch. The film follows the premise of John Carpenter’s original, with Michael Myers stalking Laurie Strode and her friends on Halloween night. Rob Zombie goes deeper into the psyche of Michael Myers, trying to answer the question of what drove him to commit acts of murder. Working from the advice of Carpenter to “make the film his own”, Zombie chose to develop the film as both an origin story and a remake, allowing more original content than simply re-filming the same scenes from the original 1978 movie.

The soundtrack is available for the very first time on vinyl. The deluxe double LP features score cues by composer Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs including tracks by Alice Cooper, The Misfits, Blue Öyster Cult, Nazareth, Peter Frampton, Kiss, Iggy Pop, and more. The packaging features 180 gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12”x12” twenty page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie’s personal collection, a 12”x12” art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Special Features

  • Available For The Very First Time On Vinyl
  • 180 Gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter
  • Includes Soundtrack Songs, Score Cues, and Dialogue
  • Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie
  • New Art By Robert Sammelin
  • 12x12 inch Twenty Page Booklet
  • Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie's Personal Collection
  • A 12x12 inch Art Print
  • Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography
  • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Playlists

  • Side A
  • "These Are The Eyes"
  • Halloween Theme (2007)   by: Tyler Bates
  • "Is The Boogieman Real?"
  • Don't Fear The Reaper   by: Blue Oyster Cult
  • "Are You Saying Michael Did This?"
  • Love Hurts   by: Nazareth
  • Side B
  • "I Hope She Likes Cripples"
  • Baby, I Love Your Way   by: Peter Frampton
  • "A Taco Deluxe Supreme"
  • Tom Sawyer   by: Rush
  • "Driven By Pure Animal Instinct"
  • Let It Ride   by: Bachman-Turner Overdrive
  • Side C
  • "Trick Or Treat, Baby"
  • God Of Thunder   by: KISS
  • "Satan's Mother"
  • 1969   by: Iggy Pop
  • "Talking About The Antichrist"
  • Only Women Bleed   by: Alice Cooper
  • Side D
  • "Needs To Get Laid"
  • Halloween II   by: The Misfits
  • "Was That The Boogieman?"
  • The Shape Stalks Laurie   by: Tyler Bates
  • "The Scream"
  • Mr. Sandman   by: Nan Vernon

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Madman Combo Set
Spawn Mutations Series 23: Kin Action Figure (2003)
MST3K: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents The Complete Clowns In The Sky Limited 2LP Edition + Turntable Slipmat
Driver for the Dead Comic 1 of 3 [BK05]
McFarlane Toys Twisted Land of Oz Series Two (2) The Tin Woodman (2003)
The Blair Witch Project Collector’s Book
Brick Talk Promotional Brochure for Brick by Rian Johnson (2006)
The Lost Boys Red Collage WBM975
Blood Simple Director-Approved Criterion Collection
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season 3-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition with Exclusive Cryptozoic Trading Card
VinylSKU: 210324-85883-1
UPC: 728028496710
Part No: WW091
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New