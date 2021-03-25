Rob Zombie’s Halloween Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Bill Moseley | Brad Dourif | Clint Howard | Daeg Faerch | Danny Trejo | Leslie Easterbrook | Lew Temple | Malcolm McDowell | Richard Lynch | Robert Sammelin | Sheri Moon Zombie | Steve Boyles | Tom Towles | Tyler Mane | Udo Kier | William Forsythe
Presenting the debut vinyl release of Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Released in 2007, Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN is an American slasher film written, directed, and produced by Rob Zombie. The film is a reimagining of the 1978 horror film of the same name and the ninth installment in the Halloween franchise starring Tyler Mane as the adult Michael Myers, Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Sam Loomis, Sheri Moon Zombie, Scout Taylor-Compton, and Daeg Faerch. The film follows the premise of John Carpenter’s original, with Michael Myers stalking Laurie Strode and her friends on Halloween night. Rob Zombie goes deeper into the psyche of Michael Myers, trying to answer the question of what drove him to commit acts of murder. Working from the advice of Carpenter to “make the film his own”, Zombie chose to develop the film as both an origin story and a remake, allowing more original content than simply re-filming the same scenes from the original 1978 movie.
The soundtrack is available for the very first time on vinyl. The deluxe double LP features score cues by composer Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs including tracks by Alice Cooper, The Misfits, Blue Öyster Cult, Nazareth, Peter Frampton, Kiss, Iggy Pop, and more. The packaging features 180 gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12”x12” twenty page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie’s personal collection, a 12”x12” art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.
Special Features
- Available For The Very First Time On Vinyl
- 180 Gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter
- Includes Soundtrack Songs, Score Cues, and Dialogue
- Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie
- New Art By Robert Sammelin
- 12x12 inch Twenty Page Booklet
- Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie's Personal Collection
- A 12x12 inch Art Print
- Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography
- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
Playlists
- Side A
- "These Are The Eyes"
- Halloween Theme (2007) by: Tyler Bates
- "Is The Boogieman Real?"
- Don't Fear The Reaper by: Blue Oyster Cult
- "Are You Saying Michael Did This?"
- Love Hurts by: Nazareth
- Side B
- "I Hope She Likes Cripples"
- Baby, I Love Your Way by: Peter Frampton
- "A Taco Deluxe Supreme"
- Tom Sawyer by: Rush
- "Driven By Pure Animal Instinct"
- Let It Ride by: Bachman-Turner Overdrive
- Side C
- "Trick Or Treat, Baby"
- God Of Thunder by: KISS
- "Satan's Mother"
- 1969 by: Iggy Pop
- "Talking About The Antichrist"
- Only Women Bleed by: Alice Cooper
- Side D
- "Needs To Get Laid"
- Halloween II by: The Misfits
- "Was That The Boogieman?"
- The Shape Stalks Laurie by: Tyler Bates
- "The Scream"
- Mr. Sandman by: Nan Vernon
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
