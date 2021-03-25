Rob Zombie’s Halloween II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Brad Dourif | Brea Grant | Caroline Williams | Chase Wright Vanek | Danielle Harris | Dayton Callie | Malcolm McDowell | Margot Kidder | Mary Birdsong | Octavia Spencer | Richard Brake | Richard Riehle | Scout Taylor-Compton | Sheri Moon Zombie | Tyler Mane
- Directors: Rob Zombie
- Project Name Rob Zombie's Halloween II
- Artists Robert Sammelin
- Contributors 10cc | Captain Clegg and the Nightcreatures | Foghat | John 5 | MC5 | Motorhead | Nan Vernon | Rod Stewart | Scream | The Moody Blues | Tyler Bates | Void
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: Dimension Films | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: August 28, 2009
- Product Release Date: September 20, 2020
- Rating: R
- More: Malcolm McDowell | Rob Zombie
Announcing the debut vinyl release of Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Released in 2009, Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN II is an American slasher film written, directed, and produced by Rob Zombie. The film is a sequel to Zombie’s 2007 reimagining of 1978’s Halloween and the tenth installment in the Halloween franchise starring Tyler Mane as Michael Myers, Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Sam Loomis, Sheri Moon Zombie, Scout Taylor-Compton, and Brad Douriff. The film picks up where the 2007 film ended and then jumping ahead one year. HALLOWEEN II follows Laurie Strode as she deals with the aftermath of the previous film’s events, Dr. Loomis trying to capitalize on those events by publishing a book that chronicles the events, and Michael Myers as he continues his search for Laurie so he can reunite with his sister.
This first time on vinyl deluxe release features score cues by Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs including tracks by The Moody Blues, Motörhead, Void, Scream, Foghat, Captain Clegg and the Nightcreatures, and more. The packaging features 180 gram Pumpkin Orange, Candy Apple Red, and Magenta swirled colored vinyl, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12”x12” twenty page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie’s personal collection, a 12”x12” art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.
Special Features
- Available For The Very First Time On Vinyl
- 180 Gram Pumpkin Orange, Candy Apple Red, and Magenta Swirled Colored Vinyl
- Includes Soundtrack Songs, Score Cues, and Dialogue
- Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie
- New Art By Robert Sammelin
- 12x12 inch Twenty Page Booklet
- Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie’s Personal Collection
- A 12x12 inch Art Print
- Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography
- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
Playlists
- Side A
- "He's Fucking Dead"
- Nights in White Satin by: The Moody Blues
- "Halloween is Coming"
- The Things We Do For Love by: 10cc
- "Who's Lee Marvin?"
- Amerarockers by: Scream
- "Jam and Jelly"
- Kick Out The Jams by: MC5
- "Ass Good"
- (I Know) I'm Losing You by: Rod Stewart
- "D-E-A-D"
- The Chase Is Better Than The Catch by: Motorhead
- Side B
- "I'm Angel Myers"
- Laurie's Theme by: John 5
- "I Want To Party"
- Transylvania Terror Train by: Captain Clegg and the Nightcreatures
- "Jack-o-Lantern and a Blonde"
- Honky Tonk Halloween by: Captain Clegg and the Nightcreatures
- "Bring Your Baby Back Home"
- I Just Want To Make Love To You by: Foghat
- "Snapped On By Weird Al"
- Time To Die by: Void
- "I Love You Mommy"
- Love Hurts by: Nan Vernon
- Nurse Killa by: Tyler Bates
