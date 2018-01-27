Twitter
Friday the 13th Parts 2 and 3: Music from the Motion Pictures by Harry Manfredini – Limited Edition

$29.95

$25.90


2 in stock


Details

La-La Land Records presents the original motion picture scores to the cult classic horror sequels FRIDAY THE 13th PART 2 (1981) and FRIDAY THE 13th PART 3 (1982). Acclaimed composer Harry Manfredini (FRIDAY THE 13th, DEEPSTAR SIX, SWAMP THING) returned to his iconic original FRIDAY THE 13th music and further developed his unique sonic template of musical terror with these two subsequent sequel scores, which remain beloved by old and new fans alike. This is some of the most chilling and expertly orchestrated film music to come out of genre cinema.

Disc One contains the score to PART 2 and Disc Two contains PART 3. Produced by Harry Manfredini, Neil S. Bulk & MV Gerhard, and mastered by James Nelson, this 2-CD set contains liner notes by writer Brian Satterwhite and art design by Dan Goldwasser. This assembly and master is identical to the Part 2 and Part 3 discs from La-La Land’s out-of-print FRIDAY THE 13TH 1-6 box set.

For this release, La-La Land Records decided the best representation of this score was to include ALL the music featured in Part 3, including those cues recycled from Parts 1 and 2. The original music editor stitched together all those tiny cues into longer cues, which essentially created an entirely NEW score for the film.

Playlists

  • Disc One - Friday the 13th Part 2
  • Flashback
    Alice Hangs Up
    Keep a Cool Head (aka Main Title)
    Prowler
    Ralph Gets Cursed
    Terry Looks for Muffin
    Jeff and Sandy are Watched
    The Chase / Sheriff Visits Villa Jason
    Terry in Lake / Dolly In, Scott Out
    Vickie is Watched / Jason at Door
    Vickie Goes Up
    Jason and Paul Meet
    Ragtop and Running Ragged
    Ginny Under the Bed
    Ginny Visits Villa Jason
    Who’s at the Door
    Return to Chez Jason / Titles
  • Disc Two - Friday the 13th Part 3
  • Part 2 Flashback
    Theme from Friday the 13TH Part 3
    The General Store
    The Meat Cleaver
    Arriving at the Barn / Fake Axe
    Let’s Go for a Swim
    Who’s Up There?
    In the Barn
    The Pipe Wrench
    In the Bedroom
    Flashback to Meeting Jason
    Chuck Walks to Outhouse
    The Lake Dock
    Shelly Goes to The Barn
    Wallet in the Lake
    Debbie Takes a Shower
    Walking On Hands
    The Fuse Box
    Chili Bites the Big One
    Nobody Home
    The Eyes Have It
    Jason Down Stairs to Barn
    Jason Hung
    Jason Grabs Rope
    Hallucinating
    Jason Dead in Barn / End Credit Title

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 43:02 - Disc One, 55:31 - Disc Two

Cast: Amy Steel | Betsy Palmer | Catherine Parks | Dana Kimmell | Gloria Charles | John Furey | Kevin O'Brien | Paul Kratka | Richard Brooker | Russell Todd | Stuart Charno | Terry Ballard | Tom McBride | Tracie Savage | Walt Gorney | Warrington Gillette
Directors: Steve Miner
Project Name: Friday the 13th Part II | Friday the 13th Part III
Composers: Harry Manfredini

