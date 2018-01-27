Friday the 13th Parts 2 and 3: Music from the Motion Pictures by Harry Manfredini – Limited Edition

$29.95
Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1981
Rating: R
Details
La-La Land Records presents the original motion picture scores to the cult classic horror sequels FRIDAY THE 13th PART 2 (1981) and FRIDAY THE 13th PART 3 (1982). Acclaimed composer Harry Manfredini (FRIDAY THE 13th, DEEPSTAR SIX, SWAMP THING) returned to his iconic original FRIDAY THE 13th music and further developed his unique sonic template of musical terror with these two subsequent sequel scores, which remain beloved by old and new fans alike. This is some of the most chilling and expertly orchestrated film music to come out of genre cinema.
Disc One contains the score to PART 2 and Disc Two contains PART 3. Produced by Harry Manfredini, Neil S. Bulk & MV Gerhard, and mastered by James Nelson, this 2-CD set contains liner notes by writer Brian Satterwhite and art design by Dan Goldwasser. This assembly and master is identical to the Part 2 and Part 3 discs from La-La Land’s out-of-print FRIDAY THE 13TH 1-6 box set.
For this release, La-La Land Records decided the best representation of this score was to include ALL the music featured in Part 3, including those cues recycled from Parts 1 and 2. The original music editor stitched together all those tiny cues into longer cues, which essentially created an entirely NEW score for the film.
Playlists
- Disc One - Friday the 13th Part 2
- Flashback
Alice Hangs Up
Keep a Cool Head (aka Main Title)
Prowler
Ralph Gets Cursed
Terry Looks for Muffin
Jeff and Sandy are Watched
The Chase / Sheriff Visits Villa Jason
Terry in Lake / Dolly In, Scott Out
Vickie is Watched / Jason at Door
Vickie Goes Up
Jason and Paul Meet
Ragtop and Running Ragged
Ginny Under the Bed
Ginny Visits Villa Jason
Who’s at the Door
Return to Chez Jason / Titles
- Disc Two - Friday the 13th Part 3
- Part 2 Flashback
Theme from Friday the 13TH Part 3
The General Store
The Meat Cleaver
Arriving at the Barn / Fake Axe
Let’s Go for a Swim
Who’s Up There?
In the Barn
The Pipe Wrench
In the Bedroom
Flashback to Meeting Jason
Chuck Walks to Outhouse
The Lake Dock
Shelly Goes to The Barn
Wallet in the Lake
Debbie Takes a Shower
Walking On Hands
The Fuse Box
Chili Bites the Big One
Nobody Home
The Eyes Have It
Jason Down Stairs to Barn
Jason Hung
Jason Grabs Rope
Hallucinating
Jason Dead in Barn / End Credit Title
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 43:02 - Disc One, 55:31 - Disc Two
Cast: Amy Steel | Betsy Palmer | Catherine Parks | Dana Kimmell | Gloria Charles | John Furey | Kevin O'Brien | Paul Kratka | Richard Brooker | Russell Todd | Stuart Charno | Terry Ballard | Tom McBride | Tracie Savage | Walt Gorney | Warrington Gillette
Directors: Steve Miner
Project Name: Friday the 13th Part II | Friday the 13th Part III
Composers: Harry Manfredini
