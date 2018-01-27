Friday the 13th Parts 2 and 3: Music from the Motion Pictures by Harry Manfredini – Limited Edition

CD SKU: 180128-70269-1

UPC: 826924143629

Part No: LLLCD1436

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Steve Miner items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Mystery | Sequels | Thrillers

Studio: La-La Land Records | Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1981

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records presents the original motion picture scores to the cult classic horror sequels FRIDAY THE 13th PART 2 (1981) and FRIDAY THE 13th PART 3 (1982). Acclaimed composer Harry Manfredini (FRIDAY THE 13th, DEEPSTAR SIX, SWAMP THING) returned to his iconic original FRIDAY THE 13th music and further developed his unique sonic template of musical terror with these two subsequent sequel scores, which remain beloved by old and new fans alike. This is some of the most chilling and expertly orchestrated film music to come out of genre cinema.

Disc One contains the score to PART 2 and Disc Two contains PART 3. Produced by Harry Manfredini, Neil S. Bulk & MV Gerhard, and mastered by James Nelson, this 2-CD set contains liner notes by writer Brian Satterwhite and art design by Dan Goldwasser. This assembly and master is identical to the Part 2 and Part 3 discs from La-La Land’s out-of-print FRIDAY THE 13TH 1-6 box set.

For this release, La-La Land Records decided the best representation of this score was to include ALL the music featured in Part 3, including those cues recycled from Parts 1 and 2. The original music editor stitched together all those tiny cues into longer cues, which essentially created an entirely NEW score for the film.

Playlists

Disc One - Friday the 13th Part 2

Flashback

Alice Hangs Up

Keep a Cool Head (aka Main Title)

Prowler

Ralph Gets Cursed

Terry Looks for Muffin

Jeff and Sandy are Watched

The Chase / Sheriff Visits Villa Jason

Terry in Lake / Dolly In, Scott Out

Vickie is Watched / Jason at Door

Vickie Goes Up

Jason and Paul Meet

Ragtop and Running Ragged

Ginny Under the Bed

Ginny Visits Villa Jason

Who’s at the Door

Return to Chez Jason / Titles

Disc Two - Friday the 13th Part 3

Part 2 Flashback

Theme from Friday the 13TH Part 3

The General Store

The Meat Cleaver

Arriving at the Barn / Fake Axe

Let’s Go for a Swim

Who’s Up There?

In the Barn

The Pipe Wrench

In the Bedroom

Flashback to Meeting Jason

Chuck Walks to Outhouse

The Lake Dock

Shelly Goes to The Barn

Wallet in the Lake

Debbie Takes a Shower

Walking On Hands

The Fuse Box

Chili Bites the Big One

Nobody Home

The Eyes Have It

Jason Down Stairs to Barn

Jason Hung

Jason Grabs Rope

Hallucinating

Jason Dead in Barn / End Credit Title

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 43:02 - Disc One, 55:31 - Disc Two

Cast: Amy Steel | Betsy Palmer | Catherine Parks | Dana Kimmell | Gloria Charles | John Furey | Kevin O'Brien | Paul Kratka | Richard Brooker | Russell Todd | Stuart Charno | Terry Ballard | Tom McBride | Tracie Savage | Walt Gorney | Warrington Gillette

Directors: Steve Miner

Project Name: Friday the 13th Part II | Friday the 13th Part III

Composers: Harry Manfredini

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | La-La Land Records | Movies & TV | Mystery | Paramount Pictures | Sequels | Thrillers | Throwback Space