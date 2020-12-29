Conan The Barbarian Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

View larger $79.99 From: $58.70 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 4 Options \/ H98 $58.70 H99 $58.70 I01 $58.70 I02 $58.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock H98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock H99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock I01 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock I02





H98 SKU: 201229-84052-1

UPC: 602547459718

Part No: MCM LP7459718

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. H99 SKU: 201229-84052-2

UPC: 602547459718

Part No: MCM LP7459718

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. I01 SKU: 201229-84052-3

UPC: 602547459718

Part No: MCM LP7459718

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. I02 SKU: 201229-84052-4

UPC: 602547459718

Part No: MCM LP7459718

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 201229-84052-1UPC: 602547459718Part No: MCM LP7459718Weight: 1.15 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201229-84052-2UPC: 602547459718Part No: MCM LP7459718Weight: 1.15 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201229-84052-3UPC: 602547459718Part No: MCM LP7459718Weight: 1.15 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201229-84052-4UPC: 602547459718Part No: MCM LP7459718Weight: 1.15 lbsCondition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Arnold Schwarzenegger | James Earl Jones | Max Von Sydow | Sandahl Bergman items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy

Studio: Universal

Original U.S. Release: May 14, 1982

Item Release Date: November 13, 2015

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The musical score for Conan the Barbarian was composed and conducted by Basil Poledouris. The film’s music mostly conveys a sense of power, energy, and brutality, yet there are tender moments. The sounds of oboes and string instruments accompany Conan and Valeria’s intimate scenes, imbuing them with a sense of lush romance and an emotional intensity. Continuing with it’s soundtrack campaign, UMe will be reissuing this title back on standard weight vinyl for the first time in years.

NOTE: Check your selection image before checking out. Although the item is sealed and unused, there are minor corner bends.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Ben Davidson | Cassandra Gava | Franco Columbu | James Earl Jones | Mako | Max Von Sydow | Sandahl Bergman

Directors: John Milius

Project Name: Conan the Barbarian

Characters: Conan

Composers: Basil Poledouris

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Universal | Vinyl