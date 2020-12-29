Share Page Support Us
Conan The Barbarian Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

View larger

$79.99

From: $58.70


1 in stock
H98
1 in stock
H99
1 in stock
I01
1 in stock
I02
H98SKU: 201229-84052-1
UPC: 602547459718
Part No: MCM LP7459718
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 14, 1982
Item Release Date: November 13, 2015
Rating: R
Details

The musical score for Conan the Barbarian was composed and conducted by Basil Poledouris. The film’s music mostly conveys a sense of power, energy, and brutality, yet there are tender moments. The sounds of oboes and string instruments accompany Conan and Valeria’s intimate scenes, imbuing them with a sense of lush romance and an emotional intensity. Continuing with it’s soundtrack campaign, UMe will be reissuing this title back on standard weight vinyl for the first time in years.

NOTE: Check your selection image before checking out. Although the item is sealed and unused, there are minor corner bends.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Ben Davidson | Cassandra Gava | Franco Columbu | James Earl Jones | Mako | Max Von Sydow | Sandahl Bergman
Directors: John Milius
Project Name: Conan the Barbarian
Characters: Conan
Composers: Basil Poledouris

