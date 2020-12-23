Tangerine Dream Sessions III 2-LP Vinyl Edition

View larger $34.99 $26.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

The Sessions III EP contains instant live compositions (about 77 min of music) from the current TD line-up Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss and Hoshiko Yamane. The first track Hanseatic Harbour Lights was recorded from the extraordinary show at the very new classic concert hall Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg/ Germany on 7th February 2018. The second track OST was recorded during their performance at the Synästhesie Festival III at Volksbühne in Berlin.

In their imperial years of the 1970s, Tangerine Dream’s live concerts were an electronic exploration, improvised and different every night, with little or no relationship to their smash hit albums, which were similarly esoteric. As the 1980s dawned, their recorded work contained more recognisable themes and they scored some of the biggest films of the decade (Risky Business, Firestarter, Near Dark, Thief, Sorcerer). Now, they are returning in part to those pioneering days, and every show includes a section of improvisation, different every night. The best improvisations are being released as Sessions, and Invisible Hands Music is proud to release them out on deluxe double vinyl mastered at Abbey Road by Miles Showell.

Tangerine Dream members Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss, Paul Frick (of Brandt Brauer Frick) and Hoshiko Yamane are all active online during lockdown, including streaming live performances, keeping the band in the spotlight.

Artists: Tangerine Dream

