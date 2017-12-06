Twitter
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Darkside Characters Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98

$10.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171204-68756-1
Part No: P3962
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This stunning Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens poster features the evil “Darkside” First Order characters from the film, including Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and a squadron of Stormtroopers.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x35 in

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Gwendoline Christie | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew
Directors: JJ Abrams
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Characters: Captain Phasma | Kylo Ren

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Pictures

