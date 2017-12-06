Twitter
Star Wars Droids Group Shot 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

Star Wars Droids Group Shot 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
PosterSKU: 171204-68774-1
Part No: P3967
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Details

Here we have a beautifully painted large format Star Wars poster that features C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and BB-8.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x35 in

Cast: Anthony Daniels | Kenny Baker
Subject: Star Wars
Characters: BB-8 | C-3PO | R2-D2

