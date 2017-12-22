Best of Midnight Blue 6-DVD Set – Vanessa Del Rio, Teri Weigel, Marilyn Chambers + Many More

View larger $49.98 $36.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Late-night cable’s most depraved cavalcade of politics, pornography and perversion!

From 1975 to 2002, MIDNIGHT BLUE was NYC late-night cable’s most depraved cavalcade of politics, pornography and perversion hosted by controversial Screw Magazine publisher Al Goldstein. In this 6-Disc Set, you’ll meet the real legends behind DEEP THROAT (including Harry Reems and Carol Connors) in graphic and shocking interviews that go far beyond any other adult documentary. Then the legendary ladies from “The Golden Age of Porn” reveal all like never before: Marilyn Chambers, Georgina Spelvin, Seka, and more. You’ll see scandalous celebrity segments and jaw-dropping star interviews with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, O.J. Simpson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Penn & Teller.

MIDNIGHT BLUE also featured the freakiest freaks, gruesomest geeks and sleaziest sexual deviants ever seen on late-night cable. As the popularity of the porn industry grew due to the advent of home video, the rising porn stars of the 1980s and 1990s (including Vanessa Del Rio, Ron Jeremy, Annette Haven, and Teri Weigel) exposed themselves like never before. Plus much more, including the show’s original commercials for swinger clubs, adult toys, leisure spas, and escort services that dropped jaws – and pants – all over New York City and lit the fuse on the battles against the FCC that still rage today!

Special Features

Trivia Tracks

Al's Adventures on Demerol by Scream Queen Linnea Quigley

Hot Seat with Wally George featuring guest Al Goldstein

Ron Jeremy's Guide to Cunnilingus

Annie Sprinkle's Titty Cupcakes

Al Goldstein's "F**k You!" to Jenna Jameson

Specifications

Runtime: 723

Aspect Ratio: Full Frame / 1.33:1 / 4:3

Region: All

Number of Discs: 6

Cast: Al Goldstein | Alex Bennett | Annette Haven | Annie Sprinkle | Arnold Schwarzenegger | Bambi Woods | Debbie Harry | Georgina Spelvin | Gilbert Gottfried | Harry Reems | Jamie Gillis | Jennifer Welles | John Leslie | Larry Flynt | Marc Stevens | Marilyn Chambers | Nina Hartley | O.J. Simpson | Penn & Teller | Ron Jeremy | Russ Meyer | Seka | Sharon Mitchell | Vanessa del Rio | Veronica Hart

