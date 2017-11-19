Machete – Jessica Alba as Sartana 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster

$12.99
$9.98
Part No: PAS0200
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Robert De Niro | Robert Rodriguez items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Dimension Films
Original U.S. Release: September 3, 2010
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
An ex-Federale code-named “Machete” (Danny Trejo) launches a brutal revenge campaign against his former boss (Jeff Fahey), after being set-up and betrayed by the man who hired him to assassinate a Texas Senator (Robert De Niro). This character poster released for the instant exploitation cult classic features Jessica Alba as Sartana, Machete’s love interest in the film.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Cheech Marin | Danny Trejo | Don Johnson | Jeff Fahey | Jessica Alba | Lindsay Lohan | Michelle Rodriguez | Robert De Niro | Shea Whigham | Steven Seagal
Directors: Ethan Maniquis | Robert Rodriguez
Project Name: Machete
Related Items
Categories
Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Dimension Films | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints