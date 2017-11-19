Twitter
Machete – Jessica Alba as Sartana 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster

Machete – Jessica Alba as Sartana 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Details

An ex-Federale code-named “Machete” (Danny Trejo) launches a brutal revenge campaign against his former boss (Jeff Fahey), after being set-up and betrayed by the man who hired him to assassinate a Texas Senator (Robert De Niro). This character poster released for the instant exploitation cult classic features Jessica Alba as Sartana, Machete’s love interest in the film.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Cheech Marin | Danny Trejo | Don Johnson | Jeff Fahey | Jessica Alba | Lindsay Lohan | Michelle Rodriguez | Robert De Niro | Shea Whigham | Steven Seagal
Directors: Ethan Maniquis | Robert Rodriguez
Project Name: Machete

