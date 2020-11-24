The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector’s Spinature Figure

$24.00
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1932
Item Release Date: March 1, 2021
Rating: NR
Details
It Comes To Life!
Waxwork is proud to present our official Universal Monsters THE MUMMY Spinature collectible figure! From the classic 1932 horror movie, The Mummy features detailed likeness of legendary actory Boris Karloff and comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.
Special Features
- Beautifully crafted light poly-resin sculpture
- Can be used as a record topper, decorative figure or car dashboard display item
Specifications
- Material: Plastic Poly-resin
- Size: 4 in
Cast: Arnold Gray | Arthur Byron | Boris Karloff | Bramwell Fletcher | David Manners | Edward Van Sloan | Henry Victor | James Crane | Kathryn Byron | Leonard Mudie | Noble Johnson | Zita Johann
Directors: Karl Freund
Project Name: The Mummy
Artists: Robert Sammelin
