The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector's Spinature Figure

The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector’s Spinature Figure
The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector’s Spinature Figure
The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector’s Spinature Figure
The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector’s Spinature Figure
The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector’s Spinature Figure

$24.00

$22.00


10 in stock


toySKU: 201124-83289-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Boris Karloff  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cinematic Autos | Throwback Space
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1932
Item Release Date: March 1, 2021
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

It Comes To Life!

Waxwork is proud to present our official Universal Monsters THE MUMMY Spinature collectible figure! From the classic 1932 horror movie, The Mummy features detailed likeness of legendary actory Boris Karloff and comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Special Features

  • Beautifully crafted light poly-resin sculpture
  • Can be used as a record topper, decorative figure or car dashboard display item

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic Poly-resin
  • Size: 4 in

Cast: Arnold Gray | Arthur Byron | Boris Karloff | Bramwell Fletcher | David Manners | Edward Van Sloan | Henry Victor | James Crane | Kathryn Byron | Leonard Mudie | Noble Johnson | Zita Johann
Directors: Karl Freund
Project Name: The Mummy
Artists: Robert Sammelin

