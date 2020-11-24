The Mummy Universal Monsters Collector’s Spinature Figure

View larger $24.00 $22.00 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1932

Item Release Date: March 1, 2021

Rating: NR

Details

It Comes To Life!

Waxwork is proud to present our official Universal Monsters THE MUMMY Spinature collectible figure! From the classic 1932 horror movie, The Mummy features detailed likeness of legendary actory Boris Karloff and comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Special Features

Beautifully crafted light poly-resin sculpture

Can be used as a record topper, decorative figure or car dashboard display item

Specifications

Material: Plastic Poly-resin

Size: 4 in

Cast: Arnold Gray | Arthur Byron | Boris Karloff | Bramwell Fletcher | David Manners | Edward Van Sloan | Henry Victor | James Crane | Kathryn Byron | Leonard Mudie | Noble Johnson | Zita Johann

Directors: Karl Freund

Project Name: The Mummy

Artists: Robert Sammelin

