Time Bomb Comic Book Issue No.2 2010 Jimmy Palmiotti Radical Comics D83

Time Bomb Comic Book Issue No.2 2010 Jimmy Palmiotti Radical Comics D83
$4.47
$3.99
1 in stock
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Time Bomb Comic Book Issue No.2 of 3 2010 Radical Comics. Writer Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray, Artist Paul Gulacy. After the Omega Bomb of Nazi Germany is accidentally launched, giving the human race 72 hours to live, four soldiers are sent back in time to prevent the disaster.

