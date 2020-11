The Strand Prophecy 8.5 x 14 inch Promotional Poster Signed by Creator J.B.B. Winner [D96]

View larger $19.99 $13.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 201121-83207-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia

Genres: Horror | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Strand Prophecy 8.5 x 14 inch Promotional Poster Signed by Creator J.B.B. Winner, et. al. at Big Apple Con in New York City.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 8.5 x 14 in



Creators: J.B.B. Winner

Related Items

Categories

Comics & Fantasy Art | Horror | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | Signed Memorabilia