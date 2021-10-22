Share Page Support Us
Dark Nights: Death Metal DC Comic Series Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition

Dark Nights: Death Metal DC Comic Series Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Dark Nights: Death Metal DC Comic Series Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Dark Nights: Death Metal DC Comic Series Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition
$31.97
$28.90
4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211022-96763-1
UPC: 888072230873
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

To accompany the unrestrained awesomeness of DC’s Dark Nights: Death Metal comic series, executive producer/composer Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick) presents the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Directly inspired by the comic series’ storyline, the diverse soundtrack illuminates the darkest corners of each DC character’s psyche. 2 LP. Gatefold Jacket. Includes 11 x 22 fold out poster.

Special Features

  • Double LP Edition
  • Features Gatefold Jacket
  • Includes 11 x 22 inch Fold Out Poster

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
