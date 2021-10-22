Dark Nights: Death Metal DC Comic Series Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition

- Artists Andy Biersack | Carach Angren | Chelsea Wolfe | Chino Moreno | Dave Lombardo | Denzel Curry | Gil Sharone | Greg Puciato | Grey Daze | GUNSHIP | HEALTH | Idles | Manchester Orchestra | Maria Brink | Mastodon | PlayThatBoiZay | Rise Against | Show Me The Body | Soccer Mommy | Starcrawler | Tyler Bates
- Characters Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Loma Vista
- Product Release Date: July 16, 2021
- More: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman
To accompany the unrestrained awesomeness of DC’s Dark Nights: Death Metal comic series, executive producer/composer Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick) presents the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Directly inspired by the comic series’ storyline, the diverse soundtrack illuminates the darkest corners of each DC character’s psyche. 2 LP. Gatefold Jacket. Includes 11 x 22 fold out poster.
Special Features
- Double LP Edition
- Features Gatefold Jacket
- Includes 11 x 22 inch Fold Out Poster
Playlists
- Side A
- Forged By Neron by: Mastodon
- Diana by: Chelsea Wolfe
- ANTI-LIFE by: Chino Moreno | HEALTH | Tyler Bates
- Meet Me In The Fire by: Andy Biersack | Maria Brink | Tyler Bates
- Side B
- Anything, Anything by: Grey Daze
- Broken Dreams, Inc. by: Rise Against
- Never Ending by: Manchester Orchestra
- Bad Luck by: Denzel Curry | PlayThatBoiZay
- Side C
- Skull With A Forked Tongue by: Carach Angren
- Goodtime Girl by: Starcrawler
- Berserker by: Dave Lombardo | GUNSHIP | Tyler Bates
- Side D
- Now You've Really Done It by: Gil Sharone | Greg Puciato | Tyler Bates
- Stone Cold Earth by: Show Me The Body
- Sodium by: Idles
- Kissing In The Rain by: Soccer Mommy
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Andy Biersack | Carach Angren | Chelsea Wolfe | Chino Moreno | Dave Lombardo | Denzel Curry | Gil Sharone | Greg Puciato | Grey Daze | GUNSHIP | HEALTH | Idles | Manchester Orchestra | Maria Brink | Mastodon | PlayThatBoiZay | Rise Against | Show Me The Body | Soccer Mommy | Starcrawler | Tyler Bates
- Characters: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Companies: Loma Vista
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks