Ajala: A Series of Adventures (2013) Comic Book 1 and 2 Signed by Writer Robert Garrett Xmoor Studios [Y86]

Ajala: A Series of Adventures (2013) Comic Book 1 and 2 Signed by Writer Robert Garrett Xmoor Studios [Y86]
$40.67
$36.97
1 in stock
Comic
SKU: 221122-104441
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ajala: A Series of Adventures (2013) Comic Book 1 and 2 Signed by Writer Robert Garrett Xmoor Studios. Ajala was created by Garrett and artist N. Steven Harris.

Minor cover wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

