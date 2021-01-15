Share Page Support Us
The New York Times Mr. Deeds/Minority Report Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (June 28, 2002) [A19]

View larger

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84312-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Details

The New York Times Mr. Deeds/Minority Report Original Full Page Newspaper Ads.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Adam Sandler | John Turturro | Max Von Sydow | Steve Harris | Tom Cruise | Winona Ryder
Directors: Steven Brill | Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Minority Report | Mr. Deeds
Publication: The New York Times

