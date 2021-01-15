The New York Times The Sum Of All Fears Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (May 31, 2002) [A18]

View larger $23.99 $18.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





newsp SKU: 210115-84310-1

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ben Affleck | Bridget Moynahan | James Cromwell | Morgan Freeman | Tom Clancy items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Press Ads, Photos & Books

Genres: Action | Spy Films | Thrillers

Original U.S. Release: May 31, 2002

Rating: PG-13

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times The Sum Of All Fears Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (May 31, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Al Vandecruys | Alan Bates | Alison Darcy | Ben Affleck | Bridget Moynahan | Bruce McGill | Dale Godboldo | Ian Mongrain | James Cromwell | Jamie Harrold | John Beasley | Ken Jenkins | Lee Garlington | Mariya Monakhova | Morgan Freeman | Nabil Elouahabi | Ostap Soroka | Philip Baker Hall | Philip Pretten | Richard Cohee | Richard Marner | Robert Martin Robinson | Russell Bobbitt | Stefan Kalipha

Directors: Phil Alden Robinson

Project Name: The Sum of All Fears

Authors: Tom Clancy

Publication: The New York Times

Related Items

Categories

Action | Magazines & Newspapers | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Spy Films | Thrillers